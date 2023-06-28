3 trades the Cleveland Cavaliers can offer for Paul George
By Chad Porto
Paul George to the Cleveland Cavaliers
Sadly, the Cavaliers don’t have much in the way of draft capital. For the sake of this trade, I listed the 2030-first-round swap option, as well as three second-round picks, but if there are more swaps I’m unaware, or if you think five seconds will get the deal done, just include those by proxy.
The talent isn’t great either, but we’re trying to do this trade without including the core four of Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell, and Darius Garland. So firstly, we need to do two signs and trades involving Dyland Windler and Caris LeVert, coupled with Isaac Okoro, and Emoni Bates, and maybe, just maybe the team can get this trade done.
It’d help more if George wants to come to Cleveland, then he could force his way here and put an incentive on the Cavs deal being the one that gets it done. After all, that’s the trend right now in the NBA.
Is it possible this deal works? Sure. Is it likely? No. then again, thinking about it, it’s not like there are a lot of teams out there who would or could land him. Think about the three parts of landing George. First, they have to be able to afford him. Secondly, they have to be a team where he’d like to go. And finally the third part of the Venn diagram, a team who needs him.