3 trades the Cleveland Cavaliers can offer for Paul George
By Chad Porto
For the last trade, it’s about getting George, period. The best way to get George is by making this a three-way trade. The Cleveland Cavaliers would send do a sign and trade with Caris LeVert and Dylan Windler to the Los Angeles Clippers, and Donovan Mitchell to the New York Knicks The Knicks would send the Cavs Evan Fournier while giving the Clippers R.J. Barrett and Obi Toppin. The Clippers would send Eric Gordon and George to the Cavaliers to complete the trade.
The trade makes total sense for each team. The Cavs get George, the wing player they need, plus Gordon and Fournier off the bench with their shooting. They aren’t what they once were, but they may actually help the squad for the next year.
The Knicks get the superstar they want in Mitchell, and that’s a huge coup for the Knicks who get him earlier in his career than they originally would have. Plus they get out of Fournier’s contract.
For the Clippers, they both get to build to the future and stay the course. Obviously, LeVert isn’t anywhere on George’s level but he may be able to help keep the team competitive. Windler, Toppin, and Barrett are huge pieces for the future so they could either trade them later on or incorporate them into the team to build around Kawhi Leonard.