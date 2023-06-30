5 players the Cleveland Cavaliers may have interest in during free agency
By Chad Porto
Seth Curry
I would love Seth Curry on the team. The younger brother of Steph Curry, Seth is someone who’s already familiar with Ohio. Not only was his brother, Steph, born in Ohio, but his father Dell played for the Cavaliers. Not only that, but Seth has already played for the Cavs early in his career. He spent a short while with the Cavaliers in 2014.
Of course, Curry didn’t stick around for long and soon became a journeyman sharpshooter, spending most of his time with the Dallas Mavericks, while becoming an above-average 40% three-point shooter. His best season arguably came in 2021-2022 with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he averaged 15.0 points, four assists, and three rebounds per game while shooting 48% from the floor and 40% from three.
He’d have better-shooting percentages over his career, but never again a season where he put those all-around numbers. Curry isn’t a starter for the Cavs, they need a taller and longer wing, but Curry is someone who would be a force to be reckoned with off the bench, playing next to Ricky Rubio.
He’d give the Cavs instant offense off the bench and would be able to give the team some reliable veteran leadership.