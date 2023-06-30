Fansided
5 players the Cleveland Cavaliers may have interest in during free agency

By Chad Porto

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Dwight Howard #39 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter at Staples Center on October 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, OHIO – JANUARY 20: Raul Neto #19 of the Cleveland Cavaliers guards Donte DiVincenzo #0 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 20, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 120-114. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Donte DiVincenzo

Coming off a solid year with the Golden State Warriors, Donte DiVincenzo is someone the Cavaliers could use in a similar manner as Seth Curry. Curry is a better three-point shooter than DiVincenzo, but he isn’t as dynamic.

What DiVincenzo lacks as a three-point shooter next to Curry, he makes up for in being more athletic, and an overall more physical player. He’s someone who can score from all three levels, while also providing great passing and impressive rebounding skills for a guard.

The Cavs don’t need him to start, so he’d likely be a bench player for the team, but if trades are in fact made as some think is possible, he could fill in as a spot starter for the team. He would provide some good depth for the bench, but I think if the team did bring in DiVincenzo, they would have to part ways with Ricky Rubio. They’re very similar in a lot of ways, and both like to have the ball in their hands and attack the basket.

It wouldn’t make much sense to keep both. That’s why of all the names on this list that the Cavs have a rumored interest in, I think DiVincenzo is the worst fit.

