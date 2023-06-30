5 players the Cleveland Cavaliers may have interest in during free agency
By Chad Porto
Max Strus
From here on out, it’s all about potential starters at the small forward spot. The most obvious name and the name that fits best from an offensive point of view, is Max Strus of the Miami Heat. Strus is arguably the best offensive fit for the Cavs in free agency, and could really improve the team’s outside scoring.
Last year he had shooting splits of .410/.350/.876. Not great, but he can still get the job done. He had a better shooting year the season prior, shooting .441/.410/.792, but he scored less. In 2022-2023, he scored 11.5 points, three rebounds, and two assists. So while he wasn’t a super dynamic shooter from three, as the Heat had hoped he’d be, he was still an impactful scorer.
There’s no doubt he had a down year, however.
He isn’t a strong defender either, as he lacks the aggression you want to see from guys. Still, he does hustle, move his feet well and get in front of opposing offensive players, he’s just not exactly a strong defensive force.
Though he would be going to a better defensive unit, so maybe the guards around him could help elevate his defense.
Strus is someone the Cavs can afford, and who, at least offensively, fits with what the team wants to do. So of all the guys Strus makes the most sense.