5 players the Cleveland Cavaliers may have interest in during free agency
By Chad Porto
Kelly Oubre Jr
Of all the guys on this list, Kelly Oubre is the one that most make sense beyond his stats. Oubre is the tallest and longest of all the guys who have been rumored to the Cavs, and while normally that wouldn’t matter, the team does have a lot of shorter players. They have to add some size on the wins, because Isaac Okoro may be their biggest player at the position right now. Not necessarily in height but in weight.
Oubre would add a reach to the position that no one really has. The problem with Oubre, however, is that he’s injury prone, and his best season scoring (this past season), saw some of his worst shooting splits. He only shot 43% from the floor, 32% from three, and 76% from the free throw line. Those aren’t great figures.
For a rookie or a veteran minimum, you accept it, but for someone who’s going to demand a pretty penny, it isn’t great to see. The sad part is, those splits aren’t far off from his career average. For his career, he’s only shooting 43.4% from the floor, 33% from three, and 75.2% from the free throw line.
What he lacks in consistent shooting, he makes up for in size and hustle. He’s not the best prospect for the squad but he’s someone who should and could upgrade the starting small forward spot in the lineup.