5 players the Cleveland Cavaliers may have interest in during free agency

By Chad Porto

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Dwight Howard #39 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter at Staples Center on October 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) /
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 14: Kelly Oubre Jr. #12 of the Charlotte Hornets defends Ricky Rubio #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers as he brings the ball down the court during the first half of a basketball game at Spectrum Center on March 14, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images) /

Kelly Oubre Jr

Of all the guys on this list, Kelly Oubre is the one that most make sense beyond his stats. Oubre is the tallest and longest of all the guys who have been rumored to the Cavs, and while normally that wouldn’t matter, the team does have a lot of shorter players. They have to add some size on the wins, because Isaac Okoro may be their biggest player at the position right now. Not necessarily in height but in weight.

Oubre would add a reach to the position that no one really has. The problem with Oubre, however, is that he’s injury prone, and his best season scoring (this past season), saw some of his worst shooting splits. He only shot 43% from the floor, 32% from three, and 76% from the free throw line. Those aren’t great figures.

For a rookie or a veteran minimum, you accept it, but for someone who’s going to demand a pretty penny, it isn’t great to see. The sad part is, those splits aren’t far off from his career average. For his career, he’s only shooting 43.4% from the floor, 33% from three, and 75.2% from the free throw line.

What he lacks in consistent shooting, he makes up for in size and hustle. He’s not the best prospect for the squad but he’s someone who should and could upgrade the starting small forward spot in the lineup.

