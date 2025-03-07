3 Browns on Thin Ice Heading Into 2025 Free Agency

2. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Quarterback

It feels like everything for the Browns centers around the quarterback position. The Browns have had so many quarterbacks fail, there’s a jersey listing all of the starting quarterbacks since the franchise was reincarnated in 1999. But the latest addition to the pile is Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Thompson-Robinson was a promising quarterback prospect in the draft, thanks to his dual-threat ability coming out of UCLA. While he still needed polish as a passer, the Browns took a flier on him with a fifth-round pick in 2023 draft but things never panned out.

The first stint as a starter came in Thompson-Robinson’s rookie season as he completed 53.6% of his passes for 440 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions. But while there was potential for improvement in his sophomore season, he regressed, completing 51.7% of his passes for 440 scoreless yards and six interceptions.

The numbers are more staggering when you go down the list. Thompson-Robinson’s 31.6% success rate on passing attempts – defined as the frequency a passer picks up 40% of yards on first down, 60% of yards on second down and 100% of yards on third and fourth down – is the lowest among passers with a minimum of 100 attempts since he entered the league.

Thompson-Robinson’s 1.41 net yards per passing attempt is also the worst in football over the past two years, sitting light years away from Tim Boyle’s second-worst mark of 2.72 net yards per attempt.

If these weren’t reasons to move on, quarterback is the one position that’s likely to have plenty of activity when the league year begins. The Browns already poached Bailey Zappe from Kansas City’s practice squad and could be in contention to sign a cheap quarterback to be their starter in 2022.

Thompson-Robinson won’t even be saved by a weak quarterback class, as the Browns have been connected to Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. With the second overall pick in the draft, a quarterback is likely to go in that spot, and if Cleveland signs a veteran in free agency, Thompson-Robinson could be pushed all the way to fourth on the depth chart by the time offseason team activities (OTAs) begin.

When you put everything together, it doesn’t sound like Thompson-Robinson is going to get a third year in Cleveland, and it could put an end to another failed gamble on a quarterback.