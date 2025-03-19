2. Amari Cooper, WR

A poor 2024 performance meant the Browns were sellers ahead of the trade deadline, leading to their sending wideout Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for two draft picks. It didn't matter where the five-time Pro Bowl WR played, though, as he struggled to perform in Cleveland and Buffalo, accumulating only 44 catches for 547 receiving yards and four TDs in 14 games.

Cooper's latest showing was, easily, the worst performance of his career and likely a big reason why he hasn't been signed yet. Spotrac is currently listing the 30-year-old playmaker's projected market value at $13.7 million, which is more than worth it if he was playing in his prime form. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case.

The one thing that Cooper has going for him that other free agents don't is his resume. He's a 10-year veteran with over 10,000 yards and 64 TDs under his belt, and it was only in 2023 when he posted an impressive 72-1,250-5 stat line in 15 appearances with the Browns. It wouldn't be shocking if at least one desperate general manager looked at those numbers and were convinced they could rejuvenate Cooper's career.

Now in his 30s, Cooper is at the stage when most star WRs begin contemplating retirement. Whether he wants to go out on top (relatively speaking) or continue his unfortunate decline remains to be seen.