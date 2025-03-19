3. Joe Flacco, QB

Circling back to the QB room, Joe Flacco is another former Browns signal-caller who's looking for work.

Cleveland fans will remember Flacco from being a late-season hero back in 2023. The Browns signed the former Super Bowl MVP when Watson — you guessed it — suffered a season-ending injury, forcing the former 2008 first-rounder to guide Kevin Stefanski's team through the regular season's final stretch and into the playoffs.

Fortunately, Flacco exceeded any and all expectations surrounding him. Not only did he lead the Browns to a 4-1 record and playoff berth, but he also did so while averaging 323.2 passing yards per game, adding 13 TDs (to eight INTs) and a 90.2 passer rating along the way. The heroic performance earned him a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts during the following offseason.

Flacco's time with the Colts was similar to his with the Browns, as he was often forced to fill in for Anthony Richardson, who missed time between injuries and being scratched. Although he only went 2-4 in his six starts, Flacco still displayed some gas in the tank with 1,761 passing yards, 12 TDs, and a 90.5 passer rating.

Flacco turned 40 years old in January, however, it's clear that he's still good enough at this stage of his career to be a backup QB. He'll likely continue receiving opportunities as long as he keeps staving off retirement or when his play noticeably regresses.