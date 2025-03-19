4. Ronnie Harrison, S

After being drafted 93rd overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, Ronnie Harrison was traded to the Browns in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round selection. The hope was that the former Alabama defender would become a mainstay in Cleveland's secondary for years to come.

The Tallahassee, FL native just wasn't as productive as the coaching staff wanted, unfortunately. Harrison only generated 80 solo tackles, 11 broken-up passes, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions in 39 games. Pro Football Focus grades of 46.0 for defense and 45.6 for coverage in 2022 sealed his fate, resulting in the Browns letting him walk as a free agent.

Harrison received a fresh start with the Colts in the last two seasons, but that didn't go well, either. He struggled to carve out a role in Indianapolis' defensive scheme, leading to his playing only three defensive snaps in 10 games last season compared to the career-high 197 special teams opportunities he saw. The dramatic drop-off makes it clear that he isn't the defender he once was.

Even though he's only turning 28 years old next month, it's hard to feel confident about Harrison's outlook. He's having issues staying on the field and whenever he sees action, he squanders the opportunity.

Unless a team is willing to put blind faith in him, Harrison is likely on track to remain unemployed for a good chunk of time.