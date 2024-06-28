Amari Cooper Draws Line in Sand in Browns Contract Dispute
The NFL world is in its quiet period but things get fully loaded next month as training camp begins. The Cleveland Browns are expected to be one of the top teams in the AFC in 2024 with the return of key players like Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb.
They just went through OTAs and mandatory minicamp in May and June as they prepare for next season. Even though that was going down star receiver Amari Cooper decided not to show up as he seeks a new extension.
He isn't backing off that stance and recently spoke with the gaming company Betr. In that sitdown, the interviewer called Cooper one of the best route runners in the league but questioned his speed in a race. Cooper said he's not trying to "pull a hammy or something" with so much at stake.
He added, "I’m trying to get paid this year."
This isn't a surprise though as he's expressed the same thing to the Browns.
Since coming over to Cleveland in 2022, Cooper has been the clear No. 1 weapon on offense. In two years with the Browns, the Alabama product has registered 150 receptions (260 targets) for 2,410 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He's also notched back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns.
The 30-year-old is heading into the final season of his five-year, $100 million deal. His $20 million annually is 20th among wide receivers.
You can't blame him for wanting to cash in especially with the highest-paid receiver getting $35 million a year (Justin Jefferson).
Another sticky point is that reportedly Cleveland doesn't want to offer a deal with two years guaranteed.
With training camp starting on July 25th, the Browns have a few weeks to lock in a deal before this drags out more. Find a bandaid deal that satisfies both sides and get this resolved before the start of the season.
More Browns news and rumors: