Bet365 and DraftKings Ohio Promos: Bet $6, Win $350 GUARANTEED Backing the Guardians
Win $350 guaranteed backing the Guardians tonight at Bet365 and DraftKings
By Joe Summers
The Guardians host the Blue Jays tonight and you can score a HUGE win thanks to Bet365 and DraftKings Sportsbook's exclusive Ohio sign-up promos. If you bet a total of just $6 on Cleveland, you'll win a $350 bonus GUARANTEED regardless of your wagers' outcomes!
Even if you lose, you're getting $350. Here's how to sign up for each special offer:
Bet and Get: Bet365 and DraftKings Ohio Promo Codes
Both Bet365 and DraftKings are giving new users a guaranteed win with their first bet. Just by signing up and betting $6 across the two sportsbooks, you'll receive $350 in bonus bets combined no matter what!
At Bet365, you'll sign up and deposit $10 or more, then bet at least $1 on the Guardians. Once your wager settles, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets whether you win or lose.
At DraftKings, you'll still sign up and deposit at least $10. Bet $5 or more on Cleveland and you'll INSTANTLY be credited with $150 in bonus bets to use freely.
Between the two sportsbooks, you'll get $350 in bonus funds just by betting $6 total!
While you don't need a promo code for either offer, you do need to deposit at least $10 to activate the respective bonuses. You also must be a new user to claim each offer.
Don't miss out on an opportunity this good - sign up for Bet365 and DraftKings now!
How to Bet on MLB at Bet365 and DraftKings
Both Bet365 and DraftKings offer tons of ways to back your Guardians, including moneyline and spread picks, player props, totals, same-game parlays and more.
After you sign up and make your deposits, go to the MLB section to find tonight's Guardians vs. Blue Jays matchup and make your selections.
On top of excellent offers like these, both sportsbooks also feature exclusive odds boosts, responsible gaming tools, rewards programs and helpful tutorials to guide you along the way.
Sign up for Bet365 and DraftKings now to start your week off with a guaranteed $350 win!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER