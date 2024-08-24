Browns Make Surprise Trade Before Preseason Finale
By Joe Summers
The Browns pulled off a surprise trade on Saturday ahead of their preseason finale against the Seahawks, receiving a 2025 sixth-round pick in exchange for defensive tackle Chris Williams and a 2025 seventh-round selection.
Cleveland had a positional need on the defensive line and took advantage of an opportunity, acquiring a likely cut candidate in Williams at low cost to ensure he wasn't picked up by another team on the waiver wire.
A former undrafted free agent out of Wagner, Williams has a strong pedigree and could make an impact as a rotational lineman for a Browns team that has Super Bowl aspirations.
Browns News: Cleveland Trades for DT Chris Williams
Williams spent the beginning of his career as an Indianapolis Colt, appearing in 13 games over 2021 and 2022. He accumulated only six tackles but weighing in at over 300 pounds, represents a theoretical run-stopper up the middle with developing pass-rush moves.
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was the Colts' defensive coordinator when Williams was signed, so Eberflus is saying goodbye to a player he's familiar with.
In all likelihood, Williams won't have a significant role with the Browns. However, these are the types of swings that middling franchises like Cleveland need to take. It's a wise decision, even if Williams only plays sparingly.
The organization clearly sees something in Williams it believes in. He had 105 tackles and six sacks during his collegiate career at Wagner, and the Browns think his best football is yet to come. Whether or not they prove correct is irrelevant, as this trade was good process nonetheless.
