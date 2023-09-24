How to win $350 DraftKings Bonus with ANY $5 Bet on Cleveland
Bet $5 on any Cleveland wager, win $200 in bonus bets and $150 in no-sweat bets at DraftKings
It’s a tough time of the year to be a Cleveland sports fan right now with the Guardians struggling and the Browns losing Nick Chubb, but it’s about to get a whole lot better!
Cleveland sports fans in Ohio who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 or more on any Cleveland team will win $200 in bonus bets PLUS $150 in no-sweat bets!
Here’s how you can revive your Cleveland sports fandom with an instant bonus:
DraftKings Ohio Promo Code
You’ll get two offers in one with this promotion at DraftKings!
First you’ll get $200 in instant bonus bets for placing your first bet of $5 or more.
Here’s how you can access your bonuses:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook OH (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any bet backing Cleveland
It’s absolutely necessary to deposit $10 and bet $5 or more to receive your bonuses, so don’t skip those steps.
Since you’ll be winning those bonus bets instantly, you can go back in for more bets backing Cleveland or look into betting on other teams or other sports!
For the second part of your bonus, you’ll get three no-sweat bets for Thursday, Sunday and Monday of NFL Week 3.
If you hit, you’ll cash in! If you don’t, you’ll receive a full refund in bonus bet for another wager.
Now let’s make sure you know how to get started.
How to Bet on Cleveland at DraftKings Sportsbook
There are tons of fun and interesting ways that you can bet on your favorite Cleveland teams and players at DraftKings.
You can keep it simple and pick a team to win or cover the spread or you could bet on the over/under total points, player props and much more.
Once you’ve signed in to DraftKings, look for the all sports listing and scroll through your options until you settle on your sport of choice.
Then you’ll either be greeted with futures odds on the upcoming season or odds on the upcoming games.
When you find a game you might want to wager on (like Browns vs. Titans Week 3), click on it to explore all of your betting options.
Sign up with DraftKings today to give yourself several extra chances to win betting on Cleveland.
