Brian Windhorst is riling the Cleveland Cavaliers faithful up with some nonsense
By Chad Porto
The Cleveland Cavaliers may be on the verge of making a huge move, at least that’s what ESPN’s Brian Windhorst is coyly alluding to. Coming on to the local ESPN radio affiliate in Cleveland, WKNR-850, Windhorst alluded to something major coming down the pipeline for the Cavs. Though, Windhorst said he couldn’t reveal anything more, as it was 1), just speculation, and 2) would get him trouble.
Those don’t sound like rumors involving Jarrett Allen if you ask me. Allen has been someone that everyone in the league wants, aside from Cavs fans apparently. Allen, an All-Star and one of the best defensive players in the league, has been on the lips of every team for weeks. Everyone from the Dallas Mavericks to most recently (on the 27th of June), the New Orleans Pelicans seeking the bi man.
The Cavs, if they’re being honest, is saying all the right things; namely that they don’t want to move on from Allen
The partial quote from ESPN Radio 850 doesn’t tell the whole picture, however;
"I don’t have a terrific feel for what the Cavs are doing. They’ve kept their information pretty tight. I have some speculation, there’s a couple of … outlandish stuff that I’m not gonna say right now, cause I’d get in trouble. I wish I could tell you more, and I know I shouldn’t tease you. But there’s one thing out there that I heard that, well, just look on social media in this last week and see what you see, and start going from there."
The Cleveland Cavaliers wouldn’t tell Brian Windhorst anything valuable
It’s fair to say that Windhorst isn’t exactly the most trustworthy person in sports journalism. He’s been called out for his comments before, but many people still point to that one time Windhorst was right about the Utah Jazz blowing up their roster.
The Cavs aren’t talking to Windhorst, so why he assumes he knows anything about what’s going on with the Cavs is beyond me. The Cavs need to make some moves, but considering he’s outright called the stuff he’s “heard”, “outlandish”, it really does seem to suggest the Cavs were about to, or are intending on doing something foolish.
Only time will tell if Windhorst was right about it.
- Published on 06/27/2023 at 23:26 PM
- Last updated at 06/27/2023 at 23:26 PM