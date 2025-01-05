3 Browns Immediately on Thin Ice to Begin 2025 Offseason
The Cleveland Browns' 2025 season is mercifully over, which means it's officially time to put two eyes on the 2025 offseason. And for the Browns, this is going to be a pivotal and eyebrow-raising offseason.
We could see this team make substantial cuts and trades over the next couple of months just to get in the green on the salary cap, but the overall vision of the franchise could also lead to some key departures of star players who may want out.
Buckle up, Browns fans. It could be a bumpy ride. Who is already on thin ice as we open up the 2025 offseason?
1. Greg Newsome, CB
In case you need the opposite of a pick-me-up for any reason whatsoever, just a quick and unfortunate dose of reality, go ahead and open up the Cleveland Browns' 2025 salary cap table. The Browns are nearly $20 million in the red already to open the 2025 offseason which means that major changes, restructures, and trades are going to have to be made.
The problem is that the Browns don't really have that many guys who can provide them immediate cap relief in terms of a high cap hit and low dead cap figure. One of the only players who can provide them some substantial relief is former first-round quarterback Greg Newsome, who is almost unquestionably going to be cut or traded at some point this offseason.
Thankfully for the Browns, they still have Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson on the roster and will be able to recover at a crucial position, but it's a shame to have to say goodbye to a talented player and likely have to get very little in return for him with the writing already on the wall.