3 Browns Immediately on Thin Ice to Begin 2025 Offseason
2. Deshaun Watson, QB
Even after restructuring his contract to ensure he will at least be back for 2025, I don't think there's any question that Deshaun Watson is entering the 2025 offseason on thin ice.
Whether you want to talk about his future with the Browns, his "starting role" with the Browns, or even his future in the NFL, I don't think Watson has any leg to stand on this offseason. Well, that is except for the giant contract guarantee the Browns still owe him. The Browns are a complete mess at the quarterback position thanks to Watson, and there's been no better evidence of that than the past three years.
The best quarterback to come through Cleveland was Joe Flacco in 2023, who won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. The Browns winning a bunch in 2023 masked the fact that this team has substantial roster and contractual problems going forward and it's going to cost them significantly in the 2025 offseason.
Specifically, Watson is going to cost them significantly. The Browns don't have a ton of NFL Draft hits on the roster from the past few years because, well, they haven't had very many high picks. They are clearly and desperately trying to get out of his contract as quickly as they possibly can and it's going to be one of the most fascinating storylines in 2025 to see how they add at that position.
Bringing in Jameis Winston obviously was a flop. Dorian Thompson-Robinson does not appear to have the chops to stick as a backup or spot starter. What are the Browns going to do here? The Watson situation puts them in such a bad spot when it comes to trying to sell this team to free agents or even keeping their own guys. I wouldn't be shocked if we saw a lot of the high-profile players on this team ask for a trade out, including even potentially Myles Garrett.