3 Browns Immediately on Thin Ice to Begin 2025 Offseason
3. Kevin Stefanski, HC
Looking ahead to 2025, when you think about which head coaches are likely on the proverbial hot seat, Kevin Stefanski has got to be up there among the hottest early seats.
Stefanski has proven on a couple of occasions that he can get the best out of the talent available to him in Cleveland, which is part of the reason why both he and GM Andrew Berry got extensions in the 2024 offseason. So the Browns would obviously be eating a lot of cash that they owe to Stefanski, but lucky for them, there's no salary cap when it comes to coaches.
You'd simply be paying a guy to not work for you in this instance.
Stefanski is about to get arguably his toughest challenge yet as Browns head coach. The writing is on the wall with Deshaun Watson, who doesn't appear to be a viable starting option in the NFL at this point. The Browns could be in a state of major roster transition in the 2025 offseason with a number of key players asking for trades (we speculate).
Stefanski and Andrew Berry are going to have to absolutely nail the 2025 NFL Draft, plain and simple. They are going to need key, significant contributions from the rookie class because not only do they not have any idea who is going to be under center, but they don't know some key pieces of the offensive line at this point, either.
There was seemingly so much to like about this team two years ago with the way the roster was laid out but as time has gone on and Watson has let everyone down, Stefanski has watched a loaded roster almost completely vaporize. He's going to have to work some magic once again.
