The Cleveland Browns dropped to 0-2 on the season after a 41-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. After a week full of talk about how disrespected the Browns felt by being such heavy underdogs, none of this angst showed up on the field. Cleveland deserved the disrespect for being unable to accomplish the simplest of tasks on Sunday.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense got rolling late in the first half and would never look back, clearly easing off the gas at the end of the game, setting up for a frustrating week of reflection for the Browns.

When looking at players to blame for this miserable start to the season, three names stand out as deserving of the most blame. Starting with the architect of Cleveland's misery for the past few seasons.

1. Andrew Berry

It defies logic that a GM could be this consistently incapable of finding answers in what feels like a never-ending rebuild for the Browns. Not once during Berry's tenure has it felt the Browns had a real shot to shock the league and make a deep playoff run. Listing the number of notable misses is simply far too extensive to even attempt. Instead, let's remember that this is the decision-maker who parted ways with Baker Mayfield after one injury-plagued season.

Instead, Berry thought it wise to give Deshaun Watson a historic contract despite the veteran not having played for the last year and having clear off-the-field concerns. Fast forward three years, and Watson is consistently injured and the league's worst quarterback, even on the rare occasions he has been able to take the field. This is as damaging as any move in Cleveland's tortured history.

One that Berry attempted to recover from by drafting two rookie quarterbacks the franchise clearly doesn't believe in and starting an ancient Joe Flacco. Berry has consistently gotten in his own way and is unquestionably the name at the top of any list that explains not only this season's misery but recent failures.

2. Joe Flacco

Whatever magic Flacco found with the Browns two years ago is obviously long gone. You can see the quarterback's age in his pocket movement and the inability to realize he is overmatched. The only positive thing you can say about Flacco is the continued fearlessness that allows the starter to continue to push the ball down the field. This is evidenced by three back-breaking interceptions that have come at the worst possible time.

In fairness, it is important to point out that Flacco has never been an elite talent elevator throughout his career. Asking a 40-year-old to come in and get on the same page without almost all new targets and attempt to run a cohesive offense is asking a lot. It made far more sense for the former Raven to be brought in as a backup option.

Sharing a field with Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow the past two weeks has exposed just how far behind the Browns are at the position. Bringing us back to Berry, who deserves equal blame for Flacco's 2025 failures.

3. Kevin Stefanski

When will head coach Kevin Stefanski be held accountable for the past seasons of failures? Why the Browns remain content with a GM and head coaching tandem that is easily among the league's worst remains a mystery. You are well aware of your roster's limitations, and this is the best you can come up with two games into the season? It exposes the decision to roll with Flacco and a lack of ability to manipulate a limited roster to compete.

Stefanski isn't expected to make the Browns Super Bowl contenders, but the inability to make simple adjustments or keep his team within shouting distance is a complete failure that speaks to a need to change. It is time to clean house and attempt to breathe life back into this franchise.

That means at some point this season, if the failures continue, that Flacco, Stefanski, and Berry should all be gone. For Flacco, this shouldn't mean a release but simply going into a backup veteran role he was far better suited to serve heading into the year. No question, the 0-2 start should have fallout for a franchise that has grown increasingly content with failure.

