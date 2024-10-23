3 Browns Most Likely to Be Traded by the 2024 Deadline

💥💥 @TheMMQB Takeaways, Week 7 💥💥



🏈 @JaredGoff16 for MVP.

🏈 Today's @Chiefs = Yesterday's @Patriots.

🏈 Amari Cooper's week.

🏈 Mariota on the new @Commanders.

🏈 @Browns' future, @Steelers' present at QB.

🏈 @Jaguars, @Patriots got dudes.

🏈 MORE!https://t.co/3SVCy8Hnnr