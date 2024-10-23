3 Browns Most Likely to Be Traded by the 2024 Deadline
By Jovan Alford
The 2024 NFL regular season has been one to forget for the Cleveland Browns. They’ve gone from a playoff team in 2023 to a potential top-5 pick team in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Browns have been hit hard by the injury bug throughout the season and haven’t played fundamentally sound football on both sides, which has played a large part in their lack of success.
In Week 7, the Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn Achilles, effectively ending his season. In addition to Watson’s injury, Cleveland dropped its fifth-straight loss, losing 21-14 to the Cincinnati Bengals.
With the Browns needing a fresh start in 2025, they may continue to offload veterans ahead of next month’s trade deadline. Last week, Cleveland shockingly traded star wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills for draft capital.
Below, we’ll highlight a few more players who could be traded by the deadline as this has become a lost season for the Browns.
1. Za’Darius Smith
The veteran defensive lineman could be one of the more heavily-targeted players by contenders looking for a pass rusher to add for the stretch run.
According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Smith and veteran offensive tackle Jack Conklin are “realistic targets” for buyers at the trade deadline. The 32-year-old defensive end re-signed with the Browns on a two-year, $23 million contract this offseason.
Thus far, the veteran pass rusher has lived up to expectations this season and been a great complement opposite of Myles Garrett. Smith has recorded 18 combined tackles, five QB hits, four sacks, and three tackles for loss in seven games. He’s also produced seven QB pressures and commands attention.
Based on what Smith has done this season and in 2023 with the Browns (5.5 sacks and 29 QB pressures), it wouldn’t be shocking to see a bidding war break out. For example, teams like the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions could use another pass rusher off the edge.
Smith likely won’t net the Browns a third-round pick, but they can get a high Day 3 pick in the 2025 draft.