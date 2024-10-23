3 Browns Most Likely to Be Traded by the 2024 Deadline
By Jovan Alford
2. Jack Conklin
The veteran offensive lineman could follow Smith out of Cleveland if things continue to go south before the deadline.
Conklin signed a four-year, $60 million contract extension in 2022 with the club, but he’s been hit by injuries over the last two years. The 30-year offensive lineman has only played in three games since 2022.
The former first-round pick made his 2024 season debut in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Conklin missed the previous five games with a hamstring injury. The veteran lineman played in one game last season after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in the opener.
However, when he’s healthy, Conklin is an All-Pro right tackle. It might be tough for the Browns to trade the veteran as he has a $10.5 million cap hit this season and a $19.5 million cap hit in 2025.
But Conklin has an out in his contract for 2026, where he has another $19.5 million cap hit. It could be a good long-term gamble for a prospective team who believes the veteran’s health issues are behind him.
According to Pro Football Focus, Conklin has a 66.7 pass block and a 63.9 run block grade, while only giving up four pressures across 114 offensive snaps this season.