3 Browns Most Likely to Be Traded by the 2024 Deadline
By Jovan Alford
3. D’Onta Foreman
With star running back Nick Chubb back on the field, D’Onta Foreman could be expendable ahead of the trade deadline.
Foreman is currently serving as the Browns’ RB2 as Jerome Ford is battling a hamstring injury. When healthy, Ford is one of the better RB2s in the NFL, leaving Foreman as an RB3 option in Cleveland.
This season, the veteran running back has 129 yards on 41 carries and five receptions (five targets) for 46 yards. Foreman signed with the Browns on a one-year, $1.29 million deal this offseason.
However, the veteran running back was released ahead of the 53-man roster deadline in August but was re-signed two days later. For a running back-needy team like the Dallas Cowboys, who aren’t trying to spend big at the position, a late Day 3 pick could get them Foreman. Foreman would be an upgrade over Ezekiel Elliott, who has looked like a shell of himself this season.
