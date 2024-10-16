3 Browns on the Chopping Block After Amari Cooper Trade
3. Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski has been the head coach since 2020 in Cleveland. He has gone 38-35 in four seasons, including two playoff appearances.
He has shown he can be a good coach in this league but when the team is producing the way they have in 2024, fingers will begin to get pointed around.
And when you're the head coach, blame will come your way. Stefanski is known for his offensive mind and has called plays since arriving in town. Despite the past success, this season has been very different.
The Browns are currently 32nd in the league in total offense (240.2) but 30th in passing offense (143) and scoring offense (15.8).
The production has taken a massive dip in 2024. More focus will be shifted onto Stefanski since he's the playcaller.
Back in June, Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry both inked extensions, but that hasn't stopped teams from moving on from coaches in the past. If the team continues to tailspin for the rest of the season, Stefanski's seat could heat up.
More Browns news and rumors: