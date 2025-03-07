3 Browns on Thin Ice Heading Into 2025 Free Agency

3. Greg Newsome II, Cornerback

When it comes to first-round picks, Newsome hasn’t been terrible for the Browns. The 26th overall selection in the 2021 draft, Newsome posted a PFF grade over 65 in each of his first three seasons and had a coverage grade over 70 in each of his first two seasons. When he missed the mark in 2023, he finished with a 69.9 in coverage, making him a serviceable player in the nickel corner spot.

That 2023 campaign was also Newsome’s best season. At age 23, Newsome made 49 total tackles with four tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, 14 pass deflections, and two interceptions, including a return for a touchdown. The performance helped convince the Browns to exercise his fifth-year player option, and he’s still in the prime of his career entering his age-25 season this year.

So if Newsome has played well, why would he be on thin ice? The short answer has to do with his health and his contract status.

Newsome has been an effective player, but he’s had issues staying on the field. He’s failed to play in all 17 games in his first four seasons in the NFL, and his play tailed off dramatically after the strong 2023 season.

It’s unknown how much injuries have played a role in his performance, but Newsome collected 27 total tackles without a tackle for loss. He also was a ghost in coverage, defending five passes with just one interception in 13 games. The play sent Newsome’s overall grade from 66.0 in 2023 to 52.2 last season and turned the $13.3 million cap hit from a bargain into a nightmare.

The good news for the Browns is that they can control Newsome’s destiny. While a team will have to sign him to a contract extension, he’s good enough that a team could take a flier, even if it’s only worth a Day 3 pick. A trade would also clear the complete cap hit off the books, giving Cleveland $25.9 million in cap space before making any other moves before free agency.

Would that money be enough to bring Cleveland back from the underworld next season? It’s unlikely. But it would be enough to give them a fighting chance, especially as Berry and Stefanski prepare to go all in during free agency and the draft.

More Cleveland Browns News & Rumors: