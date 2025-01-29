3 Browns on Thin Ice With Tommy Rees as Offensive Coordinator
By Cem Yolbulan
Elijah Moore
Moore is continuing his inconsistent and disappointing career in the NFL. In 2024, he had every opportunity to take a step forward and show everyone what made him a standout prospect coming into the NFL. The Browns traded away Amari Cooper to begin the season and David Njoku missed significant time due to injury. Everything was perfectly set up for Moore to have a breakout season as a primary option in the passing game.
Instead, Moore had a worse season than he did in 2023. Playing every game for the Browns, Moore finished with 61 catches, 538 yards, and one touchdown.
Ever since Moore was acquired by the Browns in the 2023 offseason, there was hope among the fanbase that he would be a long-term starter at WR in Cleveland. Now, he has been surpassed by Jerry Jeudy in the pecking order. With Cedric Tillman showing a lot of flashes in his playing time and Jamari Thrash and David Bell waiting for their turn to see increased snaps, it may make sense for the Browns to let Moore walk in free agency.
Moore benefits from the fact that there aren't other true slot receivers on the roster. At the same time, his valuation in free agency is set at $8.6 million per year on OverTheCap. If that is what it would take to re-sign him, the Browns are likely better off finding a replacement through the draft.
One advantage Rees has as a coach is his extensive experience in the college ranks. He should be able to find offensive talent through the draft which doesn't bode well for Moore's future with the team.