3 Browns Playing Their Final December in Cleveland
2. Rodney McLeod, S
There was a time when Rodney McLeod was one of the better safeties in the NFL. The former Super Bowl-winning defender was an every-week starter for the majority of his career, however, he's since taken on more of a backup role since moving to Cleveland ahead of the 2023 season.
But as much as he's accomplished throughout his 13-year career, it's beginning to look like McLeod's best days are in the rearview mirror.
Pro Football Focus currently has McLeod graded 46.7 for overall defense, which is the fourth-worst mark among eligible safeties this season. He's also the sixth-worst player at his position in terms of coverage (44.5) after surrendering 16-of-27 targets for 119 yards, two touchdowns, and a 94.5 passer rating.
Barring an unexpected turnaround, McLeod is likely finishing up his Browns tenure. The Hyattsville, MD native is set to hit free agency in the offseason and there just isn't a good reason to re-sign him unless he finds a way to turn back the clock in the next few weeks.
Spoiler alert: that probably isn't going to happen, meaning Browns fans should start preparing their goodbyes for McLeod.