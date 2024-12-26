3 Browns Playing Their Last Home Game in Cleveland on Sunday
By Cem Yolbulan
3. LT Jedrick Wills Jr.
Perhaps the most frustrating member of the team this season has been veteran offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. The fifth-year player was never able to return to form from his MCL injury from a year ago and dealt with injuries all year before landing on injured reserve again.
Wills hasn't played since the Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers and only appeared in five games all season. The former first-round pick wasn't particularly effective when he played, either.
In the 245 offensive snaps he played this season, Wills has a career-worst 52.9 PFF grade. He allowed three sacks and committed seven penalties in that limited playing time. He played a huge part in Cleveland's disappointing offensive line. On PFF, the Browns' pass-blocking ranks as a bottom-five unit while the entire offense is in the bottom three.
Considering how crucial of a position left tackle is, the Browns will almost certainly address it in the draft or free agency. Wills has shown time and time that he can't be relied upon to start and make an impact.
Furthermore, Wills refused to play through an injury against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 and said it was a "business decision." This understandably angered the fans and the organization and Wills only played two more snaps since then.
The business decision made with free agency in mind clearly backfired. Wills will likely get a contract elsewhere but his time in Cleveland, considering how strained the relationship is, is almost certainly over.