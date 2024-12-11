3 Browns Playing Their Way Out of Cleveland's 2025 Plans
After winning 11 games last year and somehow having Joe Flacco win NFL Comeback Player of the Year, the Cleveland Browns are back in the NFL's basement in 2024, and it looks like they might be hitting reset as a franchise in the 2025 offseason.
And by hitting reset, I mean they are going to be making major changes and adjustments to the roster.
Even when your team stinks, you can get a good idea of which players you will want to stick around beyond the "lost" season. That's one of the reasons why a team like Cleveland has been a bit dangerous for their opponents late this season. Not only do these guys get paid to play already, but they're fighting for jobs in 2025 and beyond. They want to put the best they possibly can on tape.
But even the best from some players hasn't been enough. Which Cleveland Browns players have played their way out of the team's 2025 plans here in the 2024 season?
Deshaun Watson among Browns players who have played their way out of 2025 plans
1. Germain Ifedi, offensive lineman
The Cleveland Browns took a chance on offensive lineman Germain Ifedi this offseason. The veteran OL hadn't appeared in an NFL game since the 2022 campaign with the Atlanta Falcons, so he was far from a lock to see a big role.
However, injuries opened up an opportunity for the 30-year old, but he's been a huge disappointment so far.
Ifedi's given up a staggering 16 QB pressures this year, leading to a dismal 40.7 pass-blocking grade from ProFootballFocus that places him No. 114 out of 133 eligible players. He's also shown lapses in judgment, including an unnecessary roughing penalty in Week 14 that cost Cleveland a chance at a field goal against Pittsburgh.
He's already been called out by head coach Kevin Stefanski for that play, and given his 2024 overall, it'd be no surprise if the Browns move on after Week 18.