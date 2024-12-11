3 Browns Playing Their Way Out of Cleveland's 2025 Plans
3. Nick Chubb, running back
In terms of the sentimental aspect of moving on from players, I think the toughest player for the Browns to say goodbye to in the 2025 offseason is going to be running back Nick Chubb.
And the reasons are obvious.
Chubb is one of the best running backs in Cleveland Browns history, and it's just terrible that he suffered the knee injury he did in 2023. It obviously takes players time to come back from injuries and it takes even more time for them to get back to the player they "used to be" when it comes to major knee injuries. With that being said, the writing might have been on the wall when the Browns were deliberately holding Chubb out of their Monday night game against Denver and it wasn't injury related.
After playing just two games last season, Chubb has played just seven games this season for the Browns and is averaging only 3.1 yards per carry.
It's just unlike anything we've ever seen from him.
His 1.4 yards after contact per rushing attempt would be the worst mark in his NFL career by far. Chubb is slated to hit free agency in 2025 and at the age of 29, he should get at least a short-term shot to prove he can be more effective elsewhere after the knee injury.
But for the Cleveland Browns, it's probably the ideal time to move on and live with the results.
