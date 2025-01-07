3 Browns that Fans Will Be Happy to See Leave in Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns 2024 season has been a complete disaster. After making the playoffs in 2023 as a Wild Card team with Joe Flacco at the helm, things took a turn this year.
With a bunch of players going down with injuries in combination with shaky play, the season has been a mess. The Browns will finish the season with a Top 5 pick and look to bring in a game-changing talent in April.
Cleveland's outlook has transitioned over to the offseason and how they'll improve this roster. Multiple guys will no longer be a part of the team in 2025 and will walk when free agency begins in March.
Below, we'll discuss three players Browns fans will be happy to see walk in free agency.
1. Germain Ifedi
The Browns' offensive line went through it this season. They had multiple guys miss time with injuries, forcing other players to step in. It wasn't a pretty site when that happened, as the production on the field clearly wasn't good enough.
One player who didn't put himself in a positive light was offensive tackle Germain Ifedi. He signed with the Browns on a one-year, $4.25 million deal to be a solid backup when needed but he was anything but that.
This season, Ifedi started in six games for Cleveland but was one of the worst players at his position. He played in 480 total snaps, notching a 46.2 overall grade (124th among 138 eligible tackles), 48.6 pass-blocking grade (110th among 138 eligible tackles), and 50.9 run-blocking grade (115th among 138 eligible tackles) per PFF.
He also gave up 28 pressures, four sacks, and committed five penalties.
The 30-year-old has eight years of experience under his belt but isn't the same player he used to be. The Browns gave him a one-year trial and it failed. Now it's time to move on in 2025.