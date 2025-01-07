3 Browns that Fans Will Be Happy to See Leave in Free Agency
3. Elijah Moore
The Cleveland Browns believed they were getting an emerging stud playmaker when they acquired receiver Elijah Moore. In March 2023, the Browns sent over a second-round pick in exchange for Moore and a third-round pick.
The hope was that Moore would step into a prominent role in the offense and become a high-end WR2 for them but that never happened.
While the Ole Miss product has been available, his play on the field hasn't been earth-shattering. Over 33 games with the Browns (24 starts), Moore has 117 receptions (201 targets) for 1,142 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.
He never logged more than 640 yards in either season with the Browns. The 24-year-old is seeking to land a lucrative deal as he'll be a free agent for the first time. That deal won't come from the Browns, especially since Jerry Jeudy has shown that he's a No. 1 WR. They also have Cedric Tillman on the team, who showed a lot of promise this season.
Cleveland gave Moore two full seasons to show that he'd be a part of their future but he failed to do so. 2025 is the time that both sides should go their opposite ways.
