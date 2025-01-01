3 Cavaliers Leaving Cleveland in the New Year
2. Caris LeVert
Guard Caris LeVert came over to Cleveland in a trade with the Indiana Pacers back in 2022. LeVert is an instinctive and versatile playmaker in the backcourt. He can create his own shot from all three levels, which is a major bonus.
The Michigan product comes off the bench this season, averaging 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. He also shoots 51% from the field and 47.5% from beyond the arc.
Having LeVert on the team is a great asset. Having someone who can provide a spark for the second unit is clutch, especially as the season goes on. The Cavaliers are looking to make a run in the playoffs and LeVert could play a role in that.
The 30-year-old is making $16.6 million this season but is going to be a free agent after the season wraps up. Whether the Cavs keep him around for the rest of the season is up in the air, but since they have the best record in the league, that likely won't be the case.
But with that price tag, the Cavs could find a matching salary for a player who would be in Cleveland past this season. With the core four of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen here for the next couple of years, you could see why they would move off of LeVert to add someone who will grow with this group.