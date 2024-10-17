3 Coaches Browns Should Hire to Replace Kevin Stefanski in 2025
Things have not exactly gone according to plan in the 2024 NFL season for Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns, have they? The Browns went from winning 11 games and pulling off a Wild Card playoff upset last season to looking like one of the worst teams in the entire league here to begin the 2024 season.
The biggest issue up to this point, however, has not been head coach Kevin Stefanski -- it's been quarterback Deshaun Watson. Still, after winning 11 games last year, the Browns gave contract extensions to both general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski.
I guess the good news is, there's no "dead cap" when it comes to NFL head coach salaries, but the Browns would be paying Kevin Stefanski a lot to do nothing if they fired him in the 2025 offseason. That's kind of the way of things in the NFL, though, isn't it?
Given the fact that they'd be paying multiple head coaches with a number of other factors involved, who would the Browns actually be able to lure in to replace Stefanski in 2025 if they fired him?
1. Mike Vrabel (Consultant for Browns Currently)
I was relatively shocked when no NFL team offered Mike Vrabel a head coaching gig in this last cycle. Vrabel did such a tremendous job as head coach of the Tennessee Titans, making lemonade out of lemons consistently and putting the Titans in positions that no one really even dreamed they could be in.
He got that team to overachieve and play pretty darn good defense consistently.
Vrabel is an Akron, Ohio native who played his college football at Ohio State. He is the Buckeye state through and through. The path to Vrabel becoming head coach of the Cleveland Browns next year is not a difficult one to see. The Browns would have to obviously compensate him appropriately, but I think Vrabel is uniquely qualified to overhaul the culture of this franchise and he has proven he can do that in the past.
Given the fact that he's already getting the lay of the land right now, this wouldn't be shocking to see in the slightest.