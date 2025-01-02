3 Guardians Leaving Cleveland in the New Year
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Guardians fell short of their goal in 2024, losing in five games to the New York Yankees in the ALCS. Last season, the Guardians were one of the best teams in the American League with the second-best record (92-69) behind the Yankees.
However, Cleveland’s postseason journey wasn’t easy. They had to overcome a 2-1 deficit in the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers, winning that series in five. Then they went up against a quality offense in the Yankees, which they couldn’t compete with.
After the tough ALCS loss, Cleveland made a few shocking changes to its roster, which they hope will help them advance to the World Series. The Guardians traded fan-favorite Josh Naylor to the Arizona Diamondbacks, traded Andres Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays, and re-signed former AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber.
Based on these moves and the players from last year’s team returning for the 2025 season, the Guards hope another division title and deep playoff run is on the horizon. However, if Cleveland doesn’t start fast, we could see multiple players moved at the deadline or not re-signed when the 2025 season ends.
1. Carlos Santana
After shockingly trading Josh Naylor to Arizona, the Guardians filled the void at first base with veteran slugger Carlos Santana. Cleveland signed Santana to a one-year, $12 million deal.
Cleveland fans are familiar with the 38-year-old first baseman as it will be his third stint with the big league club.
Santana began his career in Cleveland in 2010 as a 24-year-old. He spent eight years with the team before signing with the Philadelphia Phillies as a free agent in 2017. However, Santana only played one year in Philly, as the Phillies traded him to the Seattle Mariners in Dec. 2018.
Santana never played in a single game with the Mariners as they moved him in a three-team deal back to Cleveland a couple of weeks later. The veteran first baseman spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons in Cleveland.
In 2019, Santana was named to his first MLB All-Star Game as he hit .281 with 34 home runs and 93 RBI. After his two-year run with Cleveland, the veteran infielder spent parts of the 2021 and ‘22 seasons with the Kansas City Royals and Mariners.
Then in 2023, the well-traveled Santana made his trek around the NL Central, playing with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers. Finally, last season, Santana returned to the AL Central and played with the Minnesota Twins.
With the Twins, Santana hit .238 at the plate, which is four points lower than his career average (.242). But the veteran first baseman slugged 23 home runs and 71 RBI. The Guardians hope Santana can duplicate this production this season until Kyle Manzardo is ready to take over full-time at first base.
Manzardo had his ups and downs in his first year in the majors, slashing .234/.282/.421 with five home runs and 15 RBI (53 games). The 24-year-old appeared in six games at first base and spent the rest of that time as a designated hitter.
Given he’s on a one-year deal, the Guardians can trade him at the deadline, if Manzardo is hitting the ball well. Or Cleveland could keep Santana and decide what to do with him after the season ends.