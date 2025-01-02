3 Guardians Leaving Cleveland in the New Year
By Jovan Alford
2. Lane Thomas
Cleveland will have to decide in the offseason or during the season if they want to keep Thomas around for the foreseeable future.
The Guardians acquired the veteran outfielder from the Washington Nationals before the trade deadline this past summer. Thomas is a solid hitter with some pop that can play center and right field.
Before joining the Guardians, the 29-year-old outfielder slashed .253/.331/.407 with eight home runs and 40 RBI in the first half of the ‘24 season with the Nats. However, Thomas saw his triple slash line dip in the second half with the Guardians (.209/.267/.390 with seven home runs and 30 RBI).
Thomas’ postseason numbers weren’t much better as he slashed .222/.349/.417 with two home runs and nine RBI, but he hit an incredible grand slam off of AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal in the ALCS.
Also, Thomas’ ability to play across the outfield, gives them another solid starter to pair with Steven Kwan.
The veteran outfielder is entering his final year of arbitration and could become a free agent at the end of the 2025 season. After a slow start to his tenure, Cleveland likely hopes that Thomas being with the team throughout the offseason and spring training will return some better results.
Myles Straw hasn’t played since signing a five-year, $25 million contract extension in 2022. The good news for Cleveland is Thomas isn’t Straw, as he boasts a .247 career average and knows how to get on base. If Thomas gets off to a hot start, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the two sides agree to terms on an extension.
However, if Cleveland doesn’t believe Thomas is part of their future plans, he could be a solid piece at the trade deadline to improve the 26-man roster or farm system.