3 Most Frustrating Browns in Week 2 Loss to the Ravens

When you lose 41-17, there are a lot of people who let you down. You don't lose by 24 -21 of those points coming in the 4th quarter alone- without a full-on team failure. There are a lot of players who can take the blame for the Cleveland Browns' failings on Sunday, and we're going to look at three of them who arguably deserved the most blame.

C Ethan Pocic

The wholes in Ethan Pocic's game are becoming apparent. He's a mediocre center against quality defenders, and against the Baltimore Ravens, he was exposed time and time again. He was almost non-existent against the run, and he was letting too many defenders past him when Joe Flacco stepped back to pass.

Oftentimes, Flacco would have to scramble while in the middle of his dropback, partly due to Pocic losing his guy. Pocic can play better than this, but he was easily exposed in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.

LT Dawand Jones

The large left tackle showed some minor improvement against an elite pass rush, though he was still far from good. Still, for as big as he is, he's absolutely horrendous blocking for the run. He missed numerous assignments, and guys were getting past him too easily.

He was so bad that PFF graded his run blocking a 43.5 and his overall performance a 42.9. You can't win with a player like that. With how good Cornelius Lucas looked, it may be time to move Lucas to left tackle when Jack Conklin returns to the lineup.

CB Greg Newsome

This really could've been any of the cornerbacks. Denzel Ward missed about half of the game due to cramping, not unsurprising with how unseasonably warm it got today in Cleveland. Myles Harden and Cameron Mitchell are both late-round picks from the last few drafts, and their expectations for standout performances aren't all that high. It's likely neither will get a second contract in Cleveland.

Yet, Greg Newsome? We expected more out of Newsome, and he was picked on all day by Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. With Martin Emerson done for the season, and maybe his career with a torn Achilles, the Browns have to figure out a way to stop the pass, because help isn't coming any time soon.

More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: