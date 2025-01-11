3 Most Likely Browns Starting QBs for 2025 After Latest Deshaun Watson Injury News
2. Aaron Rodgers
Reading the name Aaron Rodgers as a potential candidate to become the Browns QB will certainly intrigue plenty of fans. Rodgers is a four-time MVP and 10-time Pro Bowl QB. He is known as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game.
Despite all these accolades, it's been a rocky two seasons with the New York Jets. After landing in New York via trade in 2023, Rodgers ruptured his Achilles in just four snaps, ending his season. He rehabbed his way back onto the field and played in all 17 games for the Jets in 2024. Unfortunately, their season was a massive disaster as well, finishing with a 5-12 record.
Rodgers was eighth in the NFL in passing yards (3,897) and tied for seventh in passing touchdowns (28). His QBR was ranked 25th (48.2), though. The 41-year-old stats were solid, but his play did take a dip. His accuracy was inconsistent throughout the season, and his mobility was severely limited at points in the campaign. One thing that's evident is that Rodgers still has a lot of juice left in his arm.
New York will have a new GM and HC in the building in the upcoming weeks and there have been rumors that the Jets will part ways with Rodgers in the offseason. If he does get released, the Browns could be a solid landing spot for him.
Granted, he's 41 years old and will turn 42 during the 2025 season. Cleveland may not get a better option under center, especially for a team looking to make the playoffs again. Giving Rodgers a one-year deal to be the stopgap may be the Browns' best option.