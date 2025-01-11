3 Most Likely Browns Starting QBs for 2025 After Latest Deshaun Watson Injury News
3. Shedeur Sanders
This option is certainly the most likely to happen for the Browns. Since they own the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, they'll likely have a chance to land one of the top two QBs in this class. Those two guys are Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.
The Tennessee Titans own the first pick and are in need of a QB as well. Ward has a higher athletic ceiling and could very well be the first overall pick. In this exercise, we're going to assume that he's the first pick and the Browns select Sanders with the second.
For all intents and purposes, this would be a great pick by the Browns. Sanders has spent four years as a starting quarterback in college, playing for Jackson State and Colorado. At both locations, his father Deion Sanders was the head coach. That only helped him more, as Sanders was lights out.
In his collegiate career, Sanders has completed 70% of his throws for 14,327 yards, 134 passing touchdowns, and 27 interceptions. He will enter the NFL with great accuracy and elite mental makeup. Sanders will stand tall in the pocket and deliver a dart when the pocket is collapsing around him.
With the Browns owning the second pick, Sanders could easily be the new franchise QB for the Dawg Pound. Leading up to the draft, there will be a lot of smoke surrounding Sanders to Cleveland. This is a player Cleveland fans should keep a close eye on.
