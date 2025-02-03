3 Most Likely Myles Garrett Trade Destinations After Officially Requesting Browns Exit
3. Detroit Lions
The Lions have taken the league by storm over the last two seasons. During the 2023 season, Detroit made it to the NFC Championship Game before falling to the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, this season, they went 15-2 but got bounced in the Divisional Round.
They lost countless defensive players to season-ending injuries, including Aidan Hutchinson, who went down in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys. Prior to going down, he had 7.5 sacks in five games but Detroit failed to regain that kind of production off the edge.
The Lions badly need to get Hutchinson a running mate, and there's no better option than Garrett. Detroit traded for Za'darius Smith but he has just one year left on his deal.
The Lions are in win-now mode and would give up multiple first-round picks to land Garrett. The 29-year-old would love to land in Detroit, as they are one of the best teams in the league.
They were 26th in the NFL in team sacks (37) so the need for more production off the edge is clear. Cleveland would be happy to send him over to the NFC and Garrett would be thrilled to be on a Super Bowl contender.
This destination could be a win/win for both sides.