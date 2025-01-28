3 Players the Browns Could Trade With Myles Garrett Off the Table
By Jovan Alford
2. Juan Thornhill, S
The veteran defensive back recently signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Browns in Mar. 2023, but some in the fan base are ready to part ways with Thornhill.
Thornhill has a potential out in his contract for 2025, which carries a $12.4 million dead cap. It’s unlikely Cleveland would cut him, especially if they can get something of value for Thornhill from a team looking for veteran safety.
The veteran defender has a $5.6 million cap hit for the 2025 season, plus a 2025 option bonus worth $4.5 million, which must be exercised seven days before the start of the season.
Thornill played in 11 games this season, which was the same amount of games that he played in 2024. The veteran defensive back was placed on injured reserve after Week 1, thanks to a calf injury.
That calf injury forced Thornhill to miss the Browns’ next five games, but he would return to the field in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite missing those contests, Thornhill still had 49 combined tackles, three pass deflections, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit.
Browns fans would love to see Thornhill get an interception, which he’s yet to do. However, he played well in coverage with a 64.5 coverage grade on PFF (ranked 54th among 170 qualified safeties).
Additionally, the veteran safety only allowed 13 receptions. However, he had a ridiculously high 141.7 pass rating allowed when targeted and gave up three touchdowns.
Therefore, if Cleveland were to trade Thornhill, they would likely get a high Day 3 pick, which the Browns could use if going towards the rebuild route.