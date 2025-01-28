3 Players the Browns Could Trade With Myles Garrett Off the Table
By Jovan Alford
3. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB
With the Browns having the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it’s likely that they could take a quarterback, whether it's Ward or Sanders. Cleveland needs a reset at QB as the Watson experience has been an utter disaster.
If Cleveland’s plan is to take a quarterback at the top of the first round, they’ll also add a veteran in free agency, leaving Thompson-Robinson as the QB3.
At that point, another team might be willing to take a flier on the young quarterback. This past offseason, we saw the Pittsburgh Steelers trade for Justin Fields, the Jacksonville Jaguars trade for Mac Jones, and the Philadelphia Eagles acquiring Kenny Pickett.
And then not to mention, Malik Willis was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Green Bay Packers for a seven-round pick. If Willis got a seventh as a former third-round pick, it would not be a shock to see the Browns get a fifth-round pick at best for Thompson-Robinson.
Throughout his first two years with the Browns, Thompson-Robinson showed flashes when he was called upon. However, he also had moments of not good QB play.
Heading into this season, there was a thought that the former UCLA quarterback could be the backup behind Watson. But the Browns thought otherwise as they also added Winston and Tyler Huntley in the offseason.
This season, the 25-year-old quarterback completed 51.7 percent of his passes for 440 yards, zero touchdowns, and six interceptions in seven games (two starts). It wasn’t a great showing by the young QB, which forced the Browns to start Bailey Zappe in the regular season finale.
Thompson-Robinson might not be a starting NFL quarterback, but he could still have some promise as a backup. Things haven’t gone well with the Browns, but if ends up in a similar situation like Willis or Pickett maybe that helps him in the short and longterm.