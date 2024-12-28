3 Quarterbacks the Browns Must Target to Start Over Deshaun Watson in 2025
By Jovan Alford
After having another season ended by injury, the Cleveland Browns must start to think about replacing veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns acquired Watson in a blockbuster trade two years ago from the Houston Texans and signed him to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract extension.
Cleveland thought they had their franchise quarterback, but Watson hasn’t been able to deliver, playing in 19 games across three seasons.
Since Watson won’t become a free agent until 2027, the only way the Browns can move on from him is through trade or an outright release. If Cleveland takes the latter option, they would have $172.77 million in dead money.
Therefore, the Browns will likely keep Watson on the roster, but they need to get a starting QB either in free agency or the draft. Luckily for Cleveland, this upcoming year’s draft class is solid at QB and could help them change the franchise’s trajectory.
Heading into Week 17, the Browns have the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is a good spot as they are in striking distance to get a QB. Below, we’ll discuss three QBs that GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski should have their eyes on.
1. Shedeur Sanders
Depending on what mock draft you read, Sanders and Cam Ward are viewed as the potential No. 1 overall picks in the 2025 draft.
Currently, the Giants have the No. 1 pick and could take either guy to help reset their franchise. However, for the purpose of this exercise, we’ll discuss the idea of Sanders joining the Browns, which would be an upgrade over Watson.
Sanders has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football, dating back to his time at Jackson State in the FCS. The 6-foot-2 quarterback has played outstanding for the University of Colorado, leading them to a 9-3 record and a bowl game.
Sanders doesn’t possess the speed and mobility Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels have, which is okay.
However, he’s an accurate passer from under center and has some of the same skillsets as Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.
This season at the University of Colorado, Sanders is completing a career-high 74.2 percent of his passes for 3,926 yards, 35 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
Sanders has a 70.1 completion percentage for his entire college career, which is great as he’s competed at the FCS and FBS levels. The Browns need a QB, who can put the ball out there, be efficient and make throws at all three levels. Sanders would be a good option if they can get to No. 1 or if he falls to them.