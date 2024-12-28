3 Quarterbacks the Browns Must Target to Start Over Deshaun Watson in 2025
By Jovan Alford
2. Cam Ward
Ward is another guy, who transferred from the FCS to the FBS level and has improved as a QB at each stop. The best way to describe Ward is that he’s a point guard on the field.
He has an electrifying arm, will spread the ball around, and make plays out of the pocket. Ward started his collegiate career at Incarnate Word under the tutelage of former NFL QB GJ Kinne.
Ward spent two years at UIW, including an impressive 2020 season. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 4,648 yards, 47 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.
Ward’s performance at UIW in 2021 put him on the FBS radar. He transferred to Washington State and held his own against Pac-12 competition for two years. Ward completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 6,968 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He added 13 touchdowns on the ground.
After playing well at Washington State, Ward transferred to the University of Miami this past offseason. This season, the 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist has completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 4,123 yards, 36 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
Ward has scored four rushing touchdowns and could add more to his resume with Miami having one more game left to play.
If Sanders goes No. 1 to the Giants, Ward could be there at No. 5, unless the Tennessee Titans take a quarterback. That said, whoever the Browns take, Cleveland must put talent around them at WR/RB and keep them upright in the pocket.