3 Quarterbacks the Browns Must Target to Start Over Deshaun Watson in 2025
By Jovan Alford
3. Justin Fields
Sam Darnold and Kirk Cousins could be the top quarterback options on the free-agent market, but Browns fans shouldn’t expect the team to go after them. They already have too much money tied up into Watson and can’t afford to give another big contract.
Therefore, the Browns need another backup option ready to go, opening the door to the idea of signing Justin Fields. The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a tough decision this offseason, whether to re-sign Fields or Russell Wilson.
If the Steelers re-sign Wilson, Fields could go elsewhere to find a starting job and be a low-risk, high-reward move for the Browns.
The former Bears quarterback played well this season for the Steelers, leading them to a 4-2 record in his six starts. Fields has completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception.
The Steelers quarterback added 231 rushing yards and five scores on the ground. While his passing stats aren’t outstanding, Fields did a good job keeping the chains moving and giving Pittsburgh’s offense a dual-threat element at QB.
Cleveland having a QB of Fields’ skillset under Stefanski and Ken Dorsey’s direction, might not be a terrible idea. With the Browns, Fields would have a star tight end to lean on in David Njoku and potentially a star running back (Nick Chubb), if they re-signed him.
According to Spotrac, Fields’ calculated market value is a one-year, $8.9 million deal. For teams like the Browns looking for a cheap potential starting option, Fields could fill that void and try to get a long-term contract in 2026.
