4 Starters Browns Should Already Be Scouting to Draft Replacements For
2. Nick Chubb, RB
Make no mistake about it: Nick Chubb has done a ton of terrific things since being drafted 35th overall by the Browns in 2018.
The former Georgia product has been one of the NFL's best running backs of the last half-decade. Since making his debut six years ago, Chubb has gone on to amass 6,754 rushing yards and 51 TDs on 1,320 carries while also hauling in 128 balls for 1,042 receiving yards and another five scores. That's without mentioning his four Pro Bowl appearances or 2018 All-Pro second-team nod.
Having said that, the 2024 campaign has revealed that Chubb's best days could be in the rearview.
After suffering last season's gruesome knee injury, the 29-year-old RB hasn't looked the same since returning to the gridiron this fall. In his six appearances so far, Chubb is averaging a career-low 3.0 yards per carry on 82 touches while his 40.5 rushing yards per game puts him on pace for less than 700 in a 17-game season.
If this version of Chubb is the new norm going forward, a replacement is necessary. It's now been two seasons since his last 1,000-yard performance and he might not reach the mark again given his age and injury history.
Throw in the fact that Chubb will also be a free agent at the end of the season, and it's easy to see why the Browns will likely look to the NFL Draft for his successor.