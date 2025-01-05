5 Browns on the Chopping Block After Ken Dorsey's Exit
By Joe Summers
2. Elijah Moore - WR
Virtually every pending free agent on offense is a candidate to be on the chopping block, and Elijah Moore's tenure with the Browns has been inconsistent at best. He has 61 catches for 538 yards and a TD this year but quarterbacks have just a 44.8 passer rating when targeting him, indicating they're empty stats.
Originally a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jets, Moore was an exciting prospect who grew fame as an adept route-runner with strong hands, though he's failed to deliver on that promise so far in his four years in the NFL.
Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku are the only pass-catchers guaranteed to be back in 2025. Every decision Cleveland makes should be about building a foundation for 2026 and beyond, so Moore should be looking for his third team as a professional.
Moore's body language has been poor throughout the season. He's clearly frustrated and given things likely won't get better soon, it makes sense to move on and start developing younger receivers to better complement Jeudy.
The ex-Mississippi star notched 640 receiving yards and four TDs in 2023, notably breaking onto the scene with Joe Flacco slinging the rock. Flacco isn't coming back and Moore failed to find the same success with any other signal caller.
For the betterment of all involved, Moore will likely be with a new franchise moving forward.