5 Browns on the Chopping Block After Ken Dorsey's Exit
By Joe Summers
3. Deshaun Watson - QB
While the Browns have virtually confirmed that Deshaun Watson will return in 2025 after restructuring his contract, no player is under more scrutiny than the much-maligned quarterback who has tanked Cleveland's momentum at every opportunity.
Watson's acquisition and outsized guaranteed contract are already considered the worst moves in NFL history, and we're really just getting started with the damage. The Browns are paying $230 million guaranteed no matter what, it's now just a matter of how long it takes to rip the band-aid off.
During his three years with the organization, Watson is 9-10 in 19 starts while completing 61.2% of his passes at six yards per attempt with 19 TDs to 12 interceptions. The three-time Pro Bowler fell off a cliff once he came to Cleveland and his shameful off-field actions have been well-documented.
Beloved offensive lineman Jack Conklin's comments on Sunday illustrate the problem. It's hard to build an identity around one player, yet every decision the Browns make is centered around Watson's contract and poor play.
Cleveland is expected to sign a veteran quarterback in free agency to compete with Watson in training camp. The organization still believes he can win the starting job, though convincing the players in the locker room may be a tougher ask.
For now, all fans are counting down the days until the Browns can finally cut Watson and be rid of the stench he's drenched the franchise in.