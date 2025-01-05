5 Browns on the Chopping Block After Ken Dorsey's Exit
By Joe Summers
4. D'Onta Foreman - RB
Similar to Nick Chubb, D'Onta Foreman is an aging running back who likely won't be part of the next great Browns team. He's got just 71 carries for 232 yards and no TDs this season. Given his injury history, it's hard to imagine Cleveland re-signing the unrestricted free agent.
Unless you're acquiring one of the best backs in the NFL, it doesn't make sense to commit a significant portion of the salary cap to the position until you're ready to compete. Thus, fans should expect the Browns to prioritize young, cheap players to man the backfield while they figure out the rest of the roster.
He's in just his first year with the franchise and could still be a capable backup, yet it's more logical for Cleveland to try to find a diamond in the rough who could be a difference-maker for years to come.
So far in his career, Foreman has 623 carries for 2,558 yards and 14 TDs. An ACL tear zapped some of the effectiveness that helped make him a star at Texas, and he's been nothing more than a plodding back with limited upside since.
Jerome Ford feels likely to return in 2025 regardless of Chubb's status, though the franchise owes it to itself to leave no stone unturned in an effort to find cheap playmakers given the sinking anchor Watson's contract represents on the salary cap.
Signing Foreman was a smart move at the time, though it's clear things haven't worked out in the end.