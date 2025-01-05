5 Browns on the Chopping Block After Ken Dorsey's Exit
By Joe Summers
5. Nyheim Hines - RB
The entire backfield needs a makeover to more properly fit Kevin Stefanski's preferred scheme, and Nyheim Hines is one of the easier cut candidates to predict entering the offseason. He came with Ken Dorsey from Buffalo and now that Dorsey's gone, the injury-prone running back is likely on his way out as well.
Hines never appeared in a game with the Browns and has struggled with injuries since 2022. At 28 years old, it's becoming increasingly probable that his time in the NFL is nearing its end. The versatile weapon made a name for himself as a rushing and receiving threat on top of proving capable as a returner, so it's been an unfortunate couple of years for the 2018 fourth-round pick out of North Carolina State.
With Dorsey relieved of his duties, Hines will be a casualty in all likelihood as well.
That doesn't mean he hasn't been responsible for amazing moments though. When with Dorsey and the Bills, Hines returned a 96-yard kickoff for a score on the first play following Demar Hamlin's scary injury, uplifting a city and locker room with one of the more incredible plays in recent history.
Hopefully, Hines will find another team who can utilize his skillset. Everyone with Hines is about his health though, as continued ailments prevented him from making any sort of real impact on the Browns.
Cleveland is transitioning into a new era in an effort to open a contending window. That means making tough decisions, yet releasing Hines will be an easy one given the context of the situation.
More Cleveland Browns News: