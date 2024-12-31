5 Browns Leaving Cleveland in the New Year
By Cem Yolbulan
3. Myles Garrett
This is one Browns fans really don't want to see. Myles Garrett has arguably been the best Browns player of this generation and is a great representative of the organization. He is an excellent football player, team leader, and a franchise icon who is beloved by everyone in the city.
Understandably, he is growing frustrated with the organization. Garrett was once again one of the best defensive players in the league, absolutely dominant, wreaking havoc in opposing offenses, week in and week out. Yet, his talents are continuously wasted on this hopeless team.
Garrett recently issued an ultimatum to the Browns, saying that even though he wants to stay in Cleveland long-term, he would like to see a plan for how they are going to compete.
It is hard to imagine that the team will be able to give Garrett what he wants. There is no path for this team to become a contender next season. There is no quarterback and no financial means to make significant upgrades.
That leaves trading Garrett as the only option. This possibility could make sense for both the star defender and the organization. Garrett could still warrant at least one first-round pick and multiple early-round picks. This could help kickstart a rebuild in Cleveland and set the Browns up for the future.
Garrett might start the season in Cleveland, potentially buying into whatever plan the front office outlines for him. His surviving past the trade deadline, however, might be less probable.